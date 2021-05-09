Did you just move to Israel, or are you considering making Aliyah? Now what? We know that career-building requires a solid foundation based on a professional network, tools, knowledge, and continuous support. Whether you want to develop your own startup or land your dream job, we are here for you. Together, we will build your professional path in Israel.
Chart a new career before you get your Israeli passport. Our pre-Aliyah program provides you with a network, knowledge, tools, and best practices via a series of online workshops. And, all this is available in English, Spanish, and Russian.
Start your career journey from wherever you are in the world and become part of the leading Olim Developer Community. We offer personalized career tracks for software engineers and data scientists during both pre- and post-Aliyah stages.
Get your career on track today! Under the close and friendly guidance of experts and mentors, including one-on-one consultations, you will develop skills for entering the Israeli job market. Gvahim has a nationwide career program and a program for olim in Jerusalem.
Are you an early-stage entrepreneur and do you want to take your venture to the next level? Then look no further. We provide 5-month acceleration programs and 5-week business acceleration programs to support founders and co-founders of startups and businesses.
Gvahim is a non-profit organization that provides Olim and Returning Residents with the network, tools, knowledge, and support to find employment or build startups/businesses in Israel.
We are also committed to supporting Olim in becoming active members of Israeli society so that they can realize their professional and social aspirations.
…As an Olah Chadasha, coming to Israel was a great cultural challenge, and Gvahim was there for me at all times. It wasn’t only two months of course and accompaniment, but my HR consultant was there for me at all times and for the rest of the months helping to prepare myself for the interviews, identifying the best job opportunities for my professional profile…
…The 5-week program gave us an important observation of how to move forward and equipped us with valuable tools. The program is well-structured and pushes for improvement. After graduation, we have an action plan and are able to use the recommended resources to proceed…
The opportunity to do mock technical interviews was what really interested me in the program. Since this was my first-time job searching in Israel, I wanted to get practice and be prepared for how interviews work here. Gvahim Tech also supported me through my job search…